BMEX is the token for the BitMEX derivative exchange. Traders on the platform will be able to start earning BMEX tokens. As part of the launch, there will be an airdrop reward for sign ups, referrals, and trading activities on the exchange.
BMEX token holders will be able to enjoy trading fees discounts, preferred rates in earn products, early access to new features, swags, academy access, and return through token burns.
BitMEX (BMEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitMEX (BMEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BitMEX (BMEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BitMEX (BMEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BMEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BMEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
