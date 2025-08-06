What is BITO Coin (BITO)

BITO Coin is a type of token issued via the BitoPro International Digital Asset Exchange (“BitoPro”). When used as a mean of the transaction or withdraw fee, one enjoys very favorable discounts. To the extent permitted by the applicable laws of each jurisdiction, purchasers may at each BitoPro operation center submit payment in BITO Coin to generate TT Codes for the purpose of withdrawing legal tender denominated in local currency. In terms of token sales, BITO Coin may be used to pay sales and issuance related fees.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BITO Coin (BITO) Resource Official Website

BITO Coin (BITO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BITO Coin (BITO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BITO token's extensive tokenomics now!