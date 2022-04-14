BITO Coin (BITO) Tokenomics

BITO Coin (BITO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BITO Coin (BITO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BITO Coin (BITO) Information

BITO Coin is a type of token issued via the BitoPro International Digital Asset Exchange (“BitoPro”).

When used as a mean of the transaction or withdraw fee, one enjoys very favorable discounts.

To the extent permitted by the applicable laws of each jurisdiction, purchasers may at each BitoPro operation center submit payment in BITO Coin to generate TT Codes for the purpose of withdrawing legal tender denominated in local currency.

In terms of token sales, BITO Coin may be used to pay sales and issuance related fees.

Official Website:
https://bito.bitopro.com

BITO Coin (BITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BITO Coin (BITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 71.70M
$ 71.70M$ 71.70M
All-Time High:
$ 0.904685
$ 0.904685$ 0.904685
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00489118
$ 0.00489118$ 0.00489118
Current Price:
$ 0.143395
$ 0.143395$ 0.143395

BITO Coin (BITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BITO Coin (BITO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BITO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BITO's tokenomics, explore BITO token's live price!

BITO Price Prediction

Want to know where BITO might be heading? Our BITO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.