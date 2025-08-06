What is Bitoreum (BTRM)

Bitoreum is a decentralized financial technology accessible to everyone that is fast, reliable and secure with negligible transaction costs. Bitoreum has its own blockchain, which is a fork of Raptoreum codebase with ASIC resistant POW algorithm and consensus ensuring Smartnodes which make the network immune to 51% attacks. Bitoreum coins can be mined on both CPU and GPU. Bitoreum cares about privacy and has an integrated CoinJoin mechanism that allows to hide the balance directly in the wallet.

Bitoreum (BTRM) Resource Official Website

Bitoreum (BTRM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitoreum (BTRM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTRM token's extensive tokenomics now!