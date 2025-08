What is BitPRO (BPRO)

Money On Chain delivers Bitcoin-native DeFi solutions—created by Bitcoiners, for Bitcoiners. Our mission is to accelerate mass adoption by offering products that serve distinct user profiles: DoC – a fully Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin. BPro – a leveraged Bitcoin token tailored to long-term holders. MOC – a governance token that enables staking, on-chain voting, and more. All of this is achieved without counterparty risk: users always keep control of their private keys. The platform rests on a proprietary mathematical-financial model that has proved resilient even in the most extreme market conditions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BitPRO (BPRO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BitPRO (BPRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitPRO (BPRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BPRO token's extensive tokenomics now!