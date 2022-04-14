Discover key insights into BitPRO (BPRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BitPRO (BPRO) Information

Money On Chain delivers Bitcoin-native DeFi solutions—created by Bitcoiners, for Bitcoiners. Our mission is to accelerate mass adoption by offering products that serve distinct user profiles:

DoC – a fully Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin.

BPro – a leveraged Bitcoin token tailored to long-term holders.

MOC – a governance token that enables staking, on-chain voting, and more.

All of this is achieved without counterparty risk: users always keep control of their private keys. The platform rests on a proprietary mathematical-financial model that has proved resilient even in the most extreme market conditions.