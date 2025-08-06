Bitrecs Price (SN122)
Bitrecs (SN122) is currently trading at 0.517731 USD with a market cap of $ 142.92K USD. SN122 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SN122 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN122 price information.
During today, the price change of Bitrecs to USD was $ -0.034352390627395.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitrecs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitrecs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitrecs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.034352390627395
|-6.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitrecs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.13%
-6.22%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitrecs (subnet 122) is a protocol built on the Bittensor network that powers product recommendations specifically for ecommerce websites. Its primary function is to suggest existing product sets (SKUs) to online shoppers using simple rules like {1, 2, 3} >= {1, 2}, which appear as familiar sections such as "Similar to this" or "You may also like" on product pages. The network leverages a consortium of large language model (LLM) calls from miners to generate a 'best guess' of what a customer might be interested in. Miners receive queries with shopper context, such as viewed products, cart contents, or browsing history, and use prompting techniques (e.g., "Suggest complementary products to X") to create personalized suggestions. Validators then evaluate these responses based on criteria like relevance, diversity, latency, and potential for increasing conversions, selecting the top recommendations. Feedback loops from real user interactions refine the system over time, improving accuracy and boosting average order value (AOV) for merchants, particularly Shopify store owners. Bitrecs is entirely opt-in, with a simple plugin that merchants can easily adopt to enable subnet inference for predictions directly on their product pages. This decentralized approach ensures scalable, AI driven recommendations without relying on centralized data silos.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrecs (SN122) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN122 token's extensive tokenomics now!
