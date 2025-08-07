What is Bitrue Coin (BTR)

Bitrue is a diversified cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing the most reliable digital asset management services in a simple, effective and secure way. Launched in 2018, Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities worldwide. With offices across the globe, the company was built with a good mix of digital finance experts, cyber security specialists and blockchain developers, who share the same passion of redefining crypto trading experiences. Bitrue continues to develop new functionalities at a fast pace to fully serve the new wave of the digital economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitrue Coin (BTR) Resource Official Website

Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrue Coin (BTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTR token's extensive tokenomics now!