bitSmiley (SMILE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into bitSmiley (SMILE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

bitSmiley (SMILE) Information bitSmiley is a protocol based on the Bitcoin blockchain under the Fintegra framework. It consists of three main components: a decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin protocol, a native trustless lending protocol, and a derivatives protocol. These components work together to provide a comprehensive financial ecosystem on the Bitcoin blockchain, enhancing its functionality and utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Official Website: https://www.bitsmiley.io/ Buy SMILE Now!

bitSmiley (SMILE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for bitSmiley (SMILE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 431.68K $ 431.68K $ 431.68K Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 24.46M $ 24.46M $ 24.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.71M $ 3.71M $ 3.71M All-Time High: $ 0.472158 $ 0.472158 $ 0.472158 All-Time Low: $ 0.01236386 $ 0.01236386 $ 0.01236386 Current Price: $ 0.01761555 $ 0.01761555 $ 0.01761555 Learn more about bitSmiley (SMILE) price

bitSmiley (SMILE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of bitSmiley (SMILE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMILE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMILE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMILE's tokenomics, explore SMILE token's live price!

SMILE Price Prediction Want to know where SMILE might be heading? Our SMILE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SMILE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!