BITT (BITT) Information

BITT is an ERC20 token built to reward holders and community members through fun and unique utility. BITT is constantly evolving to further benefit holders. Investors can earn rewards by interacting with BITT social platforms, as well as holding, staking, and spending BITT. Holders also receive discounts on branded BITT tools such as the Bitswap DEX aggregator and exchange. BITT's deflationary instrument is activated whenever BITT is used to purchase an NFT on the Bitswap platform. The project seeks to be inclusive of all members of the diverse crypto space through social integrations. Existing communities can incorporate BITT into their Discord or Telegram servers with the TIP.CC bot.