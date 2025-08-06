BJustCoin Price (BJC)
BJustCoin (BJC) is currently trading at 2.68 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BJC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BJC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BJC price information.
During today, the price change of BJustCoin to USD was $ +0.053668.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BJustCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BJustCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BJustCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.053668
|+2.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BJustCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+2.04%
+20.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BJustCoin (BJC) is the native utility token that powers the innovative JUSTLAW platform. BJC is not just another digital asset; it is the cornerstone of our revolutionary ecosystem, meticulously crafted to enhance efficiency, transparency, and security across the global legal industry. Imagine a future where legal transactions are simplified and streamlined, free from the complexities that slow them down today. With BJC, this future is now. By combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with our patented LegalTech solutions, BJC is transforming how transactions are conducted on the JUSTLAW platform, offering a seamless experience for users worldwide.
Understanding the tokenomics of BJustCoin (BJC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BJC token's extensive tokenomics now!
