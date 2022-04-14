Bl0ck (BL0CK) Information

BLOCK is a next-generation Layer 1 & Layer 2 hybrid blockchain ecosystem built for scalability, decentralization, and real-world adoption. Powered by Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, BLOCK enables secure DeFi tools, staking, tokenization of real assets (stocks, crypto indexes), and Web3 community monetization. With a fixed token supply, onchain staking rewards, and an expanding set of apps including BLOCKSWAP and ICM (Internet Capital Markets), BLOCK is the financial backbone of an open and transparent digital future.

BLOCK is creating the financial infrastructure of tomorrow — a permissionless ecosystem where users can stake, swap, get access to tokenized assets (RWA) and access yield-generating products without relying on centralized intermediaries.