What is BlackCoin (BLK)

BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only. BlackCoin features the following specifications: - Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66 - The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore). - Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500 - Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK - Defined block time target: 64 seconds - Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks - Inflation: about 0.95%. - PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees - The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%. - BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking.

