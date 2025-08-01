BlackCoin Price (BLK)
BlackCoin (BLK) is currently trading at 0.057709 USD with a market cap of $ 3.67M USD. BLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BLK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLK price information.
During today, the price change of BlackCoin to USD was $ -0.00147401843953683.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlackCoin to USD was $ +0.0801865977.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlackCoin to USD was $ +0.0063150554.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlackCoin to USD was $ +0.00987449653559867.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00147401843953683
|-2.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0801865977
|+138.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0063150554
|+10.94%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00987449653559867
|+20.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of BlackCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.49%
+20.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only. BlackCoin features the following specifications: - Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66 - The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore). - Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500 - Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK - Defined block time target: 64 seconds - Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks - Inflation: about 0.95%. - PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees - The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%. - BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking.
