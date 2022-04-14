BlackCoin (BLK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlackCoin (BLK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlackCoin (BLK) Information BlackCoin started of as a Proof of Work coin but has evolved to a unique version of Proof of Stake. Wallet users can unlock wallet for staking only. BlackCoin features the following specifications: Extremely secure: Among first with fix on SSL heartbeat, Transaction malleability, BIP66

The probability to sign a block and the block reward does not depend on coinage (anymore).

Recommended confirmations: 10, maturity: 500

Minimum transaction fee: 0.0001 BLK

Defined block time target: 64 seconds

Max reorganization depth: 500 blocks

Inflation: about 0.95%.

PoS block reward: 1.5 BLK + fees

The accumulated reward is proportional to the total balance and the time of staking. 24/7 staking at current network weight leads to an expected reward ratio (interest rate) of about 5%.

BlackCoin rewards users who supports the blockchain through continuous staking. Official Website: https://blackcoin.org/ Buy BLK Now!

BlackCoin (BLK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlackCoin (BLK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.67M $ 3.67M $ 3.67M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 63.64M $ 63.64M $ 63.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.77M $ 5.77M $ 5.77M All-Time High: $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.0019911 $ 0.0019911 $ 0.0019911 Current Price: $ 0.057709 $ 0.057709 $ 0.057709 Learn more about BlackCoin (BLK) price

BlackCoin (BLK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlackCoin (BLK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLK's tokenomics, explore BLK token's live price!

BLK Price Prediction Want to know where BLK might be heading? Our BLK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BLK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!