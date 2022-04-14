BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) Information

BlastFi revolutionizes staking with the innovative concept of restaking, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Users are provided with a tokenized version of their staked assets, which can be reused on the consensus layer to earn additional rewards. This process enhances cryptoeconomic security across various blockchains. Whether staking assets directly on native mainnets or through liquid staking tokens (LST), users can seamlessly opt-in to BlastFi's smart contracts. BlastFi integrates with multiple blockchains using proof-of-stake consensus and acts as a validator on layer-1 blockchains. This integration simplifies staking and extends cryptoeconomic security to additional network applications, mitigating risks such as impermanent losses, smart contract vulnerabilities, and market manipulation.

Utilities of Token The BRES token serves as the primary utility token within BlastFi's ecosystem, facilitating various functions and interactions on the platform. Users receive BRES tokens as rewards when participating in BlastFi's staking and restaking activities. Key Features: Staking Rewards Transactional Utility Liquidity Provision Ecosystem Incentives

Official Website:
https://blastfi.network/
Whitepaper:
https://blastfi.gitbook.io/blastfi-docs

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.81M
$ 4.81M$ 4.81M
All-Time High:
$ 0.062584
$ 0.062584$ 0.062584
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00478388
$ 0.00478388$ 0.00478388
Current Price:
$ 0.00480715
$ 0.00480715$ 0.00480715

BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BRES tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BRES tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BRES's tokenomics, explore $BRES token's live price!

$BRES Price Prediction

Want to know where $BRES might be heading? Our $BRES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

