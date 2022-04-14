Blastin Pepes (BPEPE) Information

Introduction to Blastin' Pepes Blastin' Pepes are a unique collection of NFTs natively created using the 404 standard. This standard combines the best features of ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens, allowing for native fractionalization and enhanced liquidity.

Flock [Floor Lock] Mint with no downside and infinite upside with minimum floor price locked at mint price. How it works: Proceedings of the fair mint are placed in a FAMM (Flock-AMM) with the rest of the Blastin’ Pepes supply. Proceedings of the mint were used to create a bid wall at mint price with enough depth to cover all minters.