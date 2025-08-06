What is BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL)

BlazeStake is a fully non-custodial Solana stake pool protocol that is supported by the Solana Foundation. By staking SOL through BlazeStake, users receive BlazeStake Staked SOL (bSOL) tokens that can be used in DeFi applications. BlazeStake automatically delegates SOL across many Solana validators to strengthen the decentralization of Solana. bSOL is designed to increase in value compared to SOL every epoch relative to the staking APY, as bSOL is always backed by an amount of SOL which increases as staking rewards compound. Users can always withdraw their SOL from the stake pool at any time either through the instant unstake feature or through delayed unstaking.

