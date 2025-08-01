Blazr Price (BLAZR)
Blazr (BLAZR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.13K USD. BLAZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BLAZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLAZR price information.
During today, the price change of Blazr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blazr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blazr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blazr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Blazr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-6.99%
-19.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blazr is a Chrome extension designed to simplify the process of launching and managing Solana-based tokens. The project provides users with an intuitive interface to create new tokens, manage their digital assets, and monitor their portfolios directly from their browser. Blazr integrates wallet management, real-time SOL balance tracking, and responsive design to ensure accessibility across devices. Built with React, TypeScript, and TailwindCSS, the extension aims to lower the barrier to entry for individuals and projects seeking to participate in the Solana ecosystem. By offering a seamless experience for token creation and management, Blazr empowers users to engage with decentralized finance, community governance, and digital asset innovation on Solana.
