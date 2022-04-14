BLCK Coin (BLCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BLCK Coin (BLCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BLCK Coin (BLCK) Information Black culture has globally influenced art, music, fashion, and sports—but our communities haven't seen a fair share of the resulting wealth. BLCKcoin changes this by directly funding Black-owned businesses, education, and homeownership—no corporations, no governments, just us empowering ourselves. Yes—we fundamentally believe we are fully interconnected as a human species. If one group benefits, we all benefit. The more people who buy, the larger our community fund grows, creating a larger impact for everyone. Along with deflationary and staking mechanisms, everyone has the potential to gain wealth as long as you HODL! Official Website: https://blckcoin.org/ Whitepaper: https://black-coin.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/BLCKCoin-whitepaper+real.docx.pdf Buy BLCK Now!

BLCK Coin (BLCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLCK Coin (BLCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 288.58K $ 288.58K $ 288.58K Total Supply: $ 989.40M $ 989.40M $ 989.40M Circulating Supply: $ 989.40M $ 989.40M $ 989.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 288.58K $ 288.58K $ 288.58K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029167 $ 0.00029167 $ 0.00029167 Learn more about BLCK Coin (BLCK) price

BLCK Coin (BLCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BLCK Coin (BLCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLCK's tokenomics, explore BLCK token's live price!

