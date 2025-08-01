Blend Price (BLND)
Blend (BLND) is currently trading at 0.04051109 USD with a market cap of $ 1.43M USD. BLND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BLND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLND price information.
During today, the price change of Blend to USD was $ -0.00067901734325286.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blend to USD was $ -0.0039317673.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blend to USD was $ -0.0065172216.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blend to USD was $ -0.01023728223059338.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00067901734325286
|-1.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0039317673
|-9.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0065172216
|-16.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01023728223059338
|-20.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-1.64%
-2.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blend is a DeFi protocol that allows any entity to create or utilize an immutable lending market that fits its needs. It's similar to Morpho, but significantly more flexible with less governance dependance. It's built on the Stellar blockchain using their Soroban Smart Contract engine. Currently there are 3 lending pools that were created with Blend, an immutable Fixed USDC:XLM lending pool that allows users to lend or borrow USDC and XLM while using the other assets as collateral, a dao-managed lending pool that supports lending and borrowing USDC, EURC, XLM, and AQUA - this pool supports cross-collateralization, and finally a fixed-forex pool which supports a CDP protocol on Stellar.
