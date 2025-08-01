What is Blind Boxes (BLES)

BLES is the governance token of the Blind Boxes platform. In total, only 100,000,000 $BLES will ever be minted. Out of the total supply, a minimum of 50,000,000 $BLES will be reserved for community issuance. The primary way to acquire $BLES is by participating in the Blind Boxes ecosystem. For example, players mine tokens each time they open a Blind Box. Other ways to acquire $BLES include: • selling NFTs for $BLES • acquiring $BLES through centralized and decentralized exchanges • receiving a Foundation Grant as a creator • participating in Blind Boxes community events The Blind Boxes DAO allows BLES token holders to propose features and vote on the development of the platform. Through this mechanism, governance issues and key developmental decisions are decided in a distributed, transparent, and equitable manner.

Blind Boxes (BLES) Resource Official Website

Blind Boxes (BLES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blind Boxes (BLES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLES token's extensive tokenomics now!