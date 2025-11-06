What is Blink Galaxy (GQ)

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG. An open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this novel, 5 species, divided into 4 different factions, fight for the control of planets and resources. Inside the game, players will hunt for legendary weapons, participate in huge PvP battles, venture into dangerous dungeons to fight against bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships. All assets in the game are either generated from the player´s work or created by them. All swords, fire guns, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and things inside buildings can be converted into NFTs, and all the resources needed to craft these: iron, copper, gas, wood, etc., also work as Fungible Tokens. As a result, players become the real owners of these digital items and can generate value for their time invested by selling them. Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG. An open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this novel, 5 species, divided into 4 different factions, fight for the control of planets and resources. Inside the game, players will hunt for legendary weapons, participate in huge PvP battles, venture into dangerous dungeons to fight against bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships. All assets in the game are either generated from the player´s work or created by them. All swords, fire guns, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and things inside buildings can be converted into NFTs, and all the resources needed to craft these: iron, copper, gas, wood, etc., also work as Fungible Tokens. As a result, players become the real owners of these digital items and can generate value for their time invested by selling them.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blink Galaxy (GQ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Blink Galaxy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Blink Galaxy (GQ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Blink Galaxy (GQ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Blink Galaxy.

Check the Blink Galaxy price prediction now!

GQ to Local Currencies

Blink Galaxy (GQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blink Galaxy (GQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blink Galaxy (GQ) How much is Blink Galaxy (GQ) worth today? The live GQ price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GQ to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of GQ to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Blink Galaxy? The market cap for GQ is $ 526.41K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GQ? The circulating supply of GQ is 7.94B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GQ? GQ achieved an ATH price of 0.090516 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GQ? GQ saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of GQ? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GQ is -- USD . Will GQ go higher this year? GQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Blink Galaxy (GQ) Important Industry Updates