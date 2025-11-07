Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG. An open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this novel, 5 species, divided into 4 different factions, fight for the control of planets and resources. Inside the game, players will hunt for legendary weapons, participate in huge PvP battles, venture into dangerous dungeons to fight against bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.

All assets in the game are either generated from the player´s work or created by them. All swords, fire guns, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and things inside buildings can be converted into NFTs, and all the resources needed to craft these: iron, copper, gas, wood, etc., also work as Fungible Tokens. As a result, players become the real owners of these digital items and can generate value for their time invested by selling them.