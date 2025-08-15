What is blinkdotfun (BLINK)

blnk.fun turns X into a token launchpad with Solana blinks. Use blinks to engage with users anywhere online on Solana. No-code blink creator, blink trading platform, and more. Blinks unbundle product experiences from the apps and sites they are siloed in and make them usable everywhere. This is a profound change to the way products are built and used on the internet. You can now trade tweets and interact on-chain using blinks.

blinkdotfun (BLINK) Resource Official Website

blinkdotfun (BLINK) Tokenomics

