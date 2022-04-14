blinkdotfun (BLINK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into blinkdotfun (BLINK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

blinkdotfun (BLINK) Information blnk.fun turns X into a token launchpad with Solana blinks. Use blinks to engage with users anywhere online on Solana. No-code blink creator, blink trading platform, and more. Blinks unbundle product experiences from the apps and sites they are siloed in and make them usable everywhere. This is a profound change to the way products are built and used on the internet. You can now trade tweets and interact on-chain using blinks. Official Website: https://blnk.fun/ Buy BLINK Now!

blinkdotfun (BLINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for blinkdotfun (BLINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 610.00K $ 610.00K $ 610.00K Total Supply: $ 999.56M $ 999.56M $ 999.56M Circulating Supply: $ 999.56M $ 999.56M $ 999.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 610.00K $ 610.00K $ 610.00K All-Time High: $ 0.03913814 $ 0.03913814 $ 0.03913814 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00061012 $ 0.00061012 $ 0.00061012 Learn more about blinkdotfun (BLINK) price

blinkdotfun (BLINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of blinkdotfun (BLINK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLINK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLINK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLINK's tokenomics, explore BLINK token's live price!

