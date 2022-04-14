Blob (BLOB) Information

An indestructible blob on Solana that unintentionally consumes and absorbs everything in sight, including red candles. He's bouncy, plump and comes in all shapes and sizes. Hold blob, watch it wiggle, embrace the goo. Be indestructible. Be like Blob.

Ultimately Blob is a memecoin. But more than that, he is designed and drawn by a full time in house artist - this gives massive potential for future collaborations and growth of the coin.