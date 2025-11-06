Block Vault (BVT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.103613 24H High $ 0.139581 All Time High $ 7.23 Lowest Price $ 0.081748 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) +5.58% Price Change (7D) -12.42%

Block Vault (BVT) real-time price is $0.111146. Over the past 24 hours, BVT traded between a low of $ 0.103613 and a high of $ 0.139581, showing active market volatility. BVT's all-time high price is $ 7.23, while its all-time low price is $ 0.081748.

In terms of short-term performance, BVT has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, +5.58% over 24 hours, and -12.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Block Vault (BVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.64K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 835.48K Circulation Supply 2.48M Total Supply 7,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Block Vault is $ 276.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BVT is 2.48M, with a total supply of 7500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 835.48K.