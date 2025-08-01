More About BCUG

BCUG Price Info

BCUG Official Website

BCUG Tokenomics

BCUG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Logo

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price (BCUG)

Unlisted

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Live Price Chart

$0.01045076
$0.01045076$0.01045076
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Today

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is currently trading at 0.01045076 USD with a market cap of $ 7.22K USD. BCUG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 24-hour price change
691.06K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BCUG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCUG price information.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ +0.0037108537.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ +0.0051475448.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0037108537+35.51%
60 Days$ +0.0051475448+49.26%
90 Days$ 0--

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 19.51
$ 19.51$ 19.51

--

--

0.00%

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.22K
$ 7.22K$ 7.22K

--
----

691.06K
691.06K 691.06K

What is Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG)

BCUG is the native governance and utility token of Blockchain Cuties Universe game that is going to be used for: * Transactional operations – in-game currency for majority of existing mechanics and exclusive goods * Liquidity Providing * Gameplay farming – ability to earn tokens by performing meaningful actions within the game (true Play2Earn) * Staking and NFT based governance * Staking to mine two derivative tokens (Hero token and Political Power Token)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Resource

Official Website

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCUG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BCUG to Local Currencies

1 BCUG to VND
275.0117494
1 BCUG to AUD
A$0.0160941704
1 BCUG to GBP
0.00783807
1 BCUG to EUR
0.0089876536
1 BCUG to USD
$0.01045076
1 BCUG to MYR
RM0.0446247452
1 BCUG to TRY
0.424823394
1 BCUG to JPY
¥1.54671248
1 BCUG to ARS
ARS$14.2380109164
1 BCUG to RUB
0.8360608
1 BCUG to INR
0.9119333176
1 BCUG to IDR
Rp171.3239070144
1 BCUG to KRW
14.4947860896
1 BCUG to PHP
0.6032178672
1 BCUG to EGP
￡E.0.5086384892
1 BCUG to BRL
R$0.0578972104
1 BCUG to CAD
C$0.0143175412
1 BCUG to BDT
1.277082872
1 BCUG to NGN
16.0041893564
1 BCUG to UAH
0.4366327528
1 BCUG to VES
Bs1.28544348
1 BCUG to CLP
$10.12678644
1 BCUG to PKR
Rs2.9646715968
1 BCUG to KZT
5.6704778684
1 BCUG to THB
฿0.3394406848
1 BCUG to TWD
NT$0.3105965872
1 BCUG to AED
د.إ0.0383542892
1 BCUG to CHF
Fr0.008360608
1 BCUG to HKD
HK$0.0819339584
1 BCUG to MAD
.د.م0.095624454
1 BCUG to MXN
$0.197519364
1 BCUG to PLN
0.0385633044
1 BCUG to RON
лв0.0458788364
1 BCUG to SEK
kr0.1010588492
1 BCUG to BGN
лв0.0176617844
1 BCUG to HUF
Ft3.5999732972
1 BCUG to CZK
0.2221831576
1 BCUG to KWD
د.ك0.0031874818
1 BCUG to ILS
0.0356370916