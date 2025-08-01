What is Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC)

NFT and blockchain games have recently exploded in popularity. However, none of the games currently on the market truly embrace a fully decentralised ecosystem and complete on-chain experience, factors which should be the fundamental essence of blockchain gaming. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMH) is the world’s first multi-chain game that runs entirely on the blockchain itself. Inspired by Pokémon-GO,BCMH allows players to continuously explore brand new places on the blockchain to hunt and battle monsters. Each block on the blockchain is a unique digital space where a limited number of monsters (of the same DNA gene and rarity) may exist. Players and collectors can hunt or battle for a chance to capture these unique monsters and to earn coins.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) Resource Official Website

Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BCMC token's extensive tokenomics now!