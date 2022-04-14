Discover key insights into BlockchainSpace (GUILD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BlockchainSpace (GUILD) Information

BlockchainSpace, a Singapore-based Web3 company backed by leading investors, fuses technology and culture to empower diverse communities across Southeast Asia — from gaming and the creator economy, to sports, music, and everything in between.

Offering specialized solutions like YEY, Metasports, Creator Circle, and the Guild Partner Program, BlockchainSpace delivers tailor-fit tech solutions that redefine digital engagement and community growth.

$GUILD is the utility token that underpins the entire ecosystem of BlockchainSpace.

Beyond building platforms, BlockchainSpace is shaping the future of community-driven digital landscapes.