BlockDrop Price (BDROP)
BlockDrop (BDROP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BDROP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BDROP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDROP price information.
During today, the price change of BlockDrop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlockDrop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlockDrop to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlockDrop to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BlockDrop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is BlockDrop - BlockDrop simplifies access to the benefits of Bitcoin mining activities. Utilizing blockchain technology, BlockDrop Coin allows for broader participation in Bitcoin mining without the complexities and direct involvement traditionally required. How BlockDrop Makes BTC Mining More Accessible - with the increasing dominance of Bitcoin mining by well-resourced entities, the opportunity for individual participants and small operators to engage in Bitcoin mining and reap its rewards has diminished. This trend towards centralization limits the benefits of Bitcoin mining to a select few. BlockDrop Coin addresses this challenge by implementing a token-based model which allows participants to purchase tokens, granting them a right to weekly airdrop rewards derived from the Bitcoin mining. The airdrops are the net rewards of Bitcoin mining operations managed by industry leading Bitcoin mining firms known for their efficiency and environmentally friendly practices. Key Features of BlockDrop - tokenization of Bitcoin mining Operations: BlockDrop Coin plans to tokenize a significant number of miners from reputable Bitcoin mining operations, providing participants with an opportunity to partake, initially, through a token presale and later via exchanges. Buyback and Burn Strategy: To enhance the token's value and manage its supply effectively, BlockDrop Coin will periodically utilize a portion of the Bitcoin mining value to repurchase and retire tokens from the market. Transparent Airdrops: Holders of the token will benefit from weekly airdrops representing the net rewards from the Bitcoin mining operations airdropped less 2%, converted into Solana (SOL) and allocated based on token ownership. The airdrops will be sent/received on a fixed weekly schedule. Token holders are required to hold their tokens, in their wallet, for a minimum of 6 days prior, in order to secure a share of the airdrop. Unqualified tokens will simply miss out until the next airdrop
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BlockDrop (BDROP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDROP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BDROP to VND
₫--
|1 BDROP to AUD
A$--
|1 BDROP to GBP
￡--
|1 BDROP to EUR
€--
|1 BDROP to USD
$--
|1 BDROP to MYR
RM--
|1 BDROP to TRY
₺--
|1 BDROP to JPY
¥--
|1 BDROP to ARS
ARS$--
|1 BDROP to RUB
₽--
|1 BDROP to INR
₹--
|1 BDROP to IDR
Rp--
|1 BDROP to KRW
₩--
|1 BDROP to PHP
₱--
|1 BDROP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BDROP to BRL
R$--
|1 BDROP to CAD
C$--
|1 BDROP to BDT
৳--
|1 BDROP to NGN
₦--
|1 BDROP to UAH
₴--
|1 BDROP to VES
Bs--
|1 BDROP to CLP
$--
|1 BDROP to PKR
Rs--
|1 BDROP to KZT
₸--
|1 BDROP to THB
฿--
|1 BDROP to TWD
NT$--
|1 BDROP to AED
د.إ--
|1 BDROP to CHF
Fr--
|1 BDROP to HKD
HK$--
|1 BDROP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BDROP to MXN
$--
|1 BDROP to PLN
zł--
|1 BDROP to RON
лв--
|1 BDROP to SEK
kr--
|1 BDROP to BGN
лв--
|1 BDROP to HUF
Ft--
|1 BDROP to CZK
Kč--
|1 BDROP to KWD
د.ك--
|1 BDROP to ILS
₪--