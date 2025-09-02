BlockMind (BMIND) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000429 24H High $ 0.00000491 All Time High $ 0.00000491 Lowest Price $ 0.00000429 Price Change (1H) -1.16% Price Change (1D) -7.15% Price Change (7D) --

BlockMind (BMIND) real-time price is $0.00000427. Over the past 24 hours, BMIND traded between a low of $ 0.00000429 and a high of $ 0.00000491, showing active market volatility. BMIND's all-time high price is $ 0.00000491, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000429.

In terms of short-term performance, BMIND has changed by -1.16% over the past hour, -7.15% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockMind (BMIND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 431.18K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 431.18K Circulation Supply 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockMind is $ 431.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BMIND is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 431.18K.