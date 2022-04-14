BlockTrader365 (BT365) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlockTrader365 (BT365), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlockTrader365 (BT365) Information BlockTrader365 and its platform token $BT365 enables users to make better trading decisions by only providing the most valuable onchain data about a token and its holders behavior. The platform charges a small fee for conduction transactions, which is used for buying back the $BT365 token. By holding the $BT365 token users can gain access to valuable onchain data, and get a boosted point score on the trading leaderboard. Official Website: https://blocktrader365.com/app Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s8H7_eFZh6P23MAN2RfkSYLwEywEv_s4/view?usp=sharing Buy BT365 Now!

BlockTrader365 (BT365) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlockTrader365 (BT365), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.41M $ 2.41M $ 2.41M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.41M $ 2.41M $ 2.41M All-Time High: $ 0.02743871 $ 0.02743871 $ 0.02743871 All-Time Low: $ 0.01739058 $ 0.01739058 $ 0.01739058 Current Price: $ 0.02413549 $ 0.02413549 $ 0.02413549 Learn more about BlockTrader365 (BT365) price

BlockTrader365 (BT365) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlockTrader365 (BT365) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BT365 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BT365 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BT365's tokenomics, explore BT365 token's live price!

BT365 Price Prediction Want to know where BT365 might be heading? Our BT365 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BT365 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!