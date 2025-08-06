What is BlokPad (BPAD)

BLOKPAD by BLOKTOPIA is a multi-chain launchpad with 2 distinct arms. BLOKPAD VIP which incubates, nurtures and launches early stage crypto projects with the extensive knowledge and network gained from our own launch of BLOKTOPIA. The second is BLOKPAD ESSENTIAL which solely acts as a traditional launchpad for crypto projects. $BPAD is the native token of BLOKPAD ESSENTIAL used to gain allocations in launching projects, whereas $BLOK is the native tokens used on BLOKPAD VIP. When either $BPAD or $BLOK is used to stake to gain entires and allocations on the projects launching on BLOKPAD $BPAD will be given as staking rewards in both BLOKPAD VIP and BLOKPAD ESSENTIAL.

BlokPad (BPAD) Resource Official Website

BlokPad (BPAD) Tokenomics

