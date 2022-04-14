BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) Tokenomics
Bloxwap is a gamified DeFi protocol that converts real-time crypto markets into a “tap-to-play” prediction experience. Instead of using order books or decentralized exchange UIs, users deposit stablecoins and make $1 directional predictions (knock-in barrier options) on price movement with simple taps. ￼
Key mechanics:
• PvP (Player vs Player): Users compete head-to-head by placing predictions; those whose predictions succeed split the pot for that time slice. ￼
• PvM (Player vs Market): Each tap is effectively a leveraged barrier option (e.g. up to 50×) that pays out if the price touches the barrier within the next second. ￼
• Under the hood: built on Solana, using Magicblock for ultra-fast block times, Pyth as a low-latency oracle (updates every ~10 ms), and integrates with Drift for perpetual/futures mechanics.
• Payouts and trading settle in stablecoins (USDC). ￼
Utility & purpose: • Low barrier to entry: anyone can participate by tapping, without needing to understand order books, charts, or complex UI. • Social / competitive appeal: users compete for high scores and directly trade with peers or the “market.” • Composability: leverage and barrier mechanics could enable extension into derivatives, structured products, or embedding into broader DeFi ecosystems.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLOXWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLOXWAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
