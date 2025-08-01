What is Blu ($BLU)

Meet blu, the interstellar meme coin that’s here to take your crypto journey to out-of-this-world levels! blu isn't just any alien; he’s the quirkiest, most adventurous extraterrestrial who crash-landed straight into the meme universe from the farthest corners of space. blu is all about having fun, spreading laughs, and fueling the cosmic crypto scene with a splash of the unexpected. So buckle up, join the invasion, and get ready to explore where no meme coin has gone before. With blu, the only direction is up—into the stratosphere and beyond!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blu ($BLU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Blu ($BLU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blu ($BLU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $BLU token's extensive tokenomics now!