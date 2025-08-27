Blue Apu ($BAPU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00003769 24H High $ 0.00014793 All Time High $ 0.00014793 Lowest Price $ 0.00003769 Price Change (1H) -2.54% Price Change (1D) +166.87% Price Change (7D) --

Blue Apu ($BAPU) real-time price is $0.00012699. Over the past 24 hours, $BAPU traded between a low of $ 0.00003769 and a high of $ 0.00014793, showing active market volatility. $BAPU's all-time high price is $ 0.00014793, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003769.

In terms of short-term performance, $BAPU has changed by -2.54% over the past hour, +166.87% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blue Apu ($BAPU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 119.45K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.45K Circulation Supply 940.65M Total Supply 940,654,470.9294374

The current Market Cap of Blue Apu is $ 119.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BAPU is 940.65M, with a total supply of 940654470.9294374. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.45K.