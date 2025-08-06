What is blue on base ($BLUE)

what is $blue? the first-ever base metameme, a digital zeitgeist, and a beacon of innovation in the web3 realm. a new way to think alpha. $blue is the pulse of a movement that spans across memes, art, and the very notion of progress. we embrace the meme economy, but challenge it with a plot twist. blue is the first-ever metameme — a blue color that encapsulates the spirit behind every meme in the digital expanse. we echo the collective voice of a new digital dawn. it’s time to go $blue. $blue encapsulates the entire spectrum of what it means to be a part of the blue meme culture. a metameme — the apex of all blue-themed memecoins out there, no matter what shade of blue, from the deepest cobalt to the brightest cerulean, each carrying a story, a meme, and a moment in the vast expanse of the internet. we combine their strength and send it to the blue sky.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

blue on base ($BLUE) Resource Official Website

blue on base ($BLUE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of blue on base ($BLUE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $BLUE token's extensive tokenomics now!