Blue Pepe Price (BLUPEPE)
+0.34%
+0.35%
-14.45%
-14.45%
Blue Pepe (BLUPEPE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BLUPEPE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BLUPEPE's all-time high price is $ 0.00672079, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, BLUPEPE has changed by +0.34% over the past hour, +0.35% over 24 hours, and -14.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Blue Pepe is $ 128.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUPEPE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.89K.
During today, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blue Pepe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Once upon a meme, Base was for everyone — a place to build onchain, a canvas for creators, and a launchpad for wild ideas. It was our onchain summer, fast, based, and buzzing with life.
Now Blue Pepe peeks out, not to preach, but to remind us of the magic we first felt. A wide grin, a blue glow, and a simple dream: to bring the fun back and build a truly based community. No hype. No noise. Just pure blue energy.
0x8a910eA80fC09D5b5a2120521A39B67980df0BC4
ABOUT From the deep corners of meme-land, a blue frog reappears. He’s not a savior — he’s a reminder. That the golden era of Base wasn’t about charts or words, but laughter, chaos, and the connections we built onchain. Blue Pepe just shows up, smiles, and paints the chain blue again. Because sometimes, the world doesn’t need more talk — it just needs another good laugh.
Blue Pepe isn’t about numbers — but if you must know, here’s the funny part Total Supply – 1,000,000,000 $BLUPEPE Enough $BLUPEPE for every believer who still laughs. Zero Tax Because taxes kill the joke. LP Locked Forever Safe, strong, and meme-proof. Community Rules Pepe’s just the face. You’re the movement. No Dev Wallet No hidden stash. No puppeteer. Just people. Built on Base Fast, bright, and ready to be painted blue again.
Why blue? Because green got boring. Blue is the future, clarity, and a bit of rebellion.
Who’s it for?
Who made it?
Is there a roadmap?
How far will this go?
What’s the goal?
We’re not a cult — we just like the same color. We’re not marketers — we just make each other laugh. If you smiled when you saw this frog, you’re already one of us.
