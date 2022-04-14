Blue Whale (WHALE) Tokenomics

Blue Whale (WHALE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Blue Whale (WHALE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Blue Whale (WHALE) Information

Blue Whale is a meme token on the Solana blockchain. The Team wanted to create something fun as a tribute to the largest mammals on Earth (The Blue Whale). Whales are beautiful creates that have an almost mystical energy to them.

We have seen the success of projects like Doge, Bonk, Pepe, Coq, Kimbo and others and wanted to creates something just as powerful.

We also saw that there are many scam coins launched and we wanted to create a safe place for crypto enthusiasts to invest.

This is the energy behind the creation of Blue Whale.

Official Website:
https://www.bluewhale.wtf

Blue Whale (WHALE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blue Whale (WHALE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 29.49K
$ 29.49K$ 29.49K
Total Supply:
$ 24.00B
$ 24.00B$ 24.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 24.00B
$ 24.00B$ 24.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 29.49K
$ 29.49K$ 29.49K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Blue Whale (WHALE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Blue Whale (WHALE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WHALE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WHALE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WHALE's tokenomics, explore WHALE token's live price!

WHALE Price Prediction

Want to know where WHALE might be heading? Our WHALE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.