Blue Whale (WHALE) Tokenomics
Blue Whale is a meme token on the Solana blockchain. The Team wanted to create something fun as a tribute to the largest mammals on Earth (The Blue Whale). Whales are beautiful creates that have an almost mystical energy to them.
We have seen the success of projects like Doge, Bonk, Pepe, Coq, Kimbo and others and wanted to creates something just as powerful.
We also saw that there are many scam coins launched and we wanted to create a safe place for crypto enthusiasts to invest.
This is the energy behind the creation of Blue Whale.
Understanding the tokenomics of Blue Whale (WHALE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WHALE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WHALE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WHALE's tokenomics, explore WHALE token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.