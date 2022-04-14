Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY) Tokenomics
Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY) Information
BLUEBERRY: A Community-Owned Crypto Project for the Ages In a world where cryptocurrency projects are often driven by profit and speculation, it's refreshing to see a community-owned initiative like BLUEBERRY that prioritizes the well-being of its users above all else. This innovative project has been making waves in the crypto space with its unique approach to governance, transparency, and community engagement. A Decentralized and Community-Driven Approach BLUEBERRY is built on the principles of decentralization and community ownership. The project's governance model is designed to ensure that decision-making power is distributed among the community, rather than being concentrated in the hands of a few individuals or organizations. This approach not only promotes fairness and equity but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among community members.
Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blueberry The Squirrel (BLUEBERRY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLUEBERRY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLUEBERRY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BLUEBERRY's tokenomics, explore BLUEBERRY token's live price!
BLUEBERRY Price Prediction
Want to know where BLUEBERRY might be heading? Our BLUEBERRY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.