BMX (BMX) Tokenomics
BMX (BMX) Information
What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is a spot and margin DEX on Base, focusing on capital efficiency for liquidity providers.
What makes your project unique? Our leading product, wBLT, is an auto-compounding wrapper for BLT - BMX Liquidity Token, or the market-making liquidity for the platform. With wBLT, users are able to open up new opportunities, such as LPing with our governance token BMX for further rewards or using it as collateral to borrow against.
History of your project. Originally launched as Morpheus Swap in 2021 on Fantom, the protocol has evolved into a DEX that offers spot and margin trading on 3 different chains, with BMX also having unique features in tokenomics.
What’s next for your project? Scaling users and liquidity on Base, as well as increasing adoption of wBLT through external integrations.
What can your token be used for? BMX can be used for governance and to receive rewards through the BMX-wBLT LP.
BMX (BMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BMX (BMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BMX (BMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BMX (BMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BMX's tokenomics, explore BMX token's live price!
BMX Price Prediction
Want to know where BMX might be heading? Our BMX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.