What is BNB Card (BNBCARD)

BNBCard is a memecoin on BSC. It was deployed because of the trending of https://bnb-card.vercel.app/. Even the cofounder of Binance He Yi has engaged with the BNB card. We have the unique narrative and most of the Chinese community and KOLs have shown interested in BNB Card. We have reached 30m+ trading volume in less than 20h. It was launched 20h ago (18th April) and CTOed by some Chinese holders. The community has planned for Twitter raiding and spaces along with meme contest. Also we have entered $4.4M Binance Liquidity Pool Support competition currently ranked as no.1.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BNB Card (BNBCARD) Resource Official Website

BNB Card (BNBCARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BNB Card (BNBCARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNBCARD token's extensive tokenomics now!