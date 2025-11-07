BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.11K $ 85.11K $ 85.11K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.11K $ 85.11K $ 85.11K All-Time High: $ 0.01251159 $ 0.01251159 $ 0.01251159 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) price Buy WBULL Now!

BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) Information Wall Street Bull ($WBULL) is a community-driven digital asset launched on the BNB Chain that draws inspiration from the Charging Bull statue, a global symbol of financial optimism and market strength. The project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance culture and decentralized technology by using a familiar emblem to anchor community identity, digital art, and blockchain utility within the BNB ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.bull.meme/

BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BNB Wallstreet Bull (WBULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WBULL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WBULL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WBULL's tokenomics, explore WBULL token's live price!

