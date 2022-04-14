BNBEE (BEE) Information

BNBEE is the brainchild of a few BNB OGs, who wanted to bring eyes back onto the chain that deserves the attention the most. The following Beemap is a quick, insightful look at some goals that the community can aim to hit, together.

BEE is a meme coin, serving as tokenized attention on the BNB Chain. It provides no inherent value or utility, and there is no formal in-house team and roadmap. As a meme coin, it is extremely volatile.

The token has no use and exists for the community to band together around.

Please consult your personal financial advisor if you are unsure how to proceed.