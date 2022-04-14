BNBEE (BEE) Tokenomics
BNBEE is the brainchild of a few BNB OGs, who wanted to bring eyes back onto the chain that deserves the attention the most. The following Beemap is a quick, insightful look at some goals that the community can aim to hit, together.
BEE is a meme coin, serving as tokenized attention on the BNB Chain. It provides no inherent value or utility, and there is no formal in-house team and roadmap. As a meme coin, it is extremely volatile.
The token has no use and exists for the community to band together around.
Please consult your personal financial advisor if you are unsure how to proceed.
Understanding the tokenomics of BNBEE (BEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.