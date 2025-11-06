BNBet (BNBET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004618 $ 0.00004618 $ 0.00004618 24H Low $ 0.00007665 $ 0.00007665 $ 0.00007665 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00004618$ 0.00004618 $ 0.00004618 24H High $ 0.00007665$ 0.00007665 $ 0.00007665 All Time High $ 0.00297601$ 0.00297601 $ 0.00297601 Lowest Price $ 0.00003945$ 0.00003945 $ 0.00003945 Price Change (1H) +1.10% Price Change (1D) +42.56% Price Change (7D) -42.80% Price Change (7D) -42.80%

BNBet (BNBET) real-time price is $0.00006597. Over the past 24 hours, BNBET traded between a low of $ 0.00004618 and a high of $ 0.00007665, showing active market volatility. BNBET's all-time high price is $ 0.00297601, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003945.

In terms of short-term performance, BNBET has changed by +1.10% over the past hour, +42.56% over 24 hours, and -42.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BNBet (BNBET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.67K$ 62.67K $ 62.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.97K$ 65.97K $ 65.97K Circulation Supply 950.00M 950.00M 950.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BNBet is $ 62.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBET is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.97K.