BNPL Pay Price (BNPL)
BNPL Pay (BNPL) is currently trading at 0.00077576 USD with a market cap of $ 379.11K USD. BNPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BNPL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNPL price information.
During today, the price change of BNPL Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BNPL Pay to USD was $ +0.0100261614.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BNPL Pay to USD was $ +0.0100261614.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BNPL Pay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0100261614
|+1,292.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0100261614
|+1,292.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BNPL Pay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-2.08%
+1,292.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BNPL Pay is a decentralized lending protocol that puts credit in the hands of those who need it the most, namely, those who cannot meet the requirements to take on collateralized loans. To that end, we have created the BNPL Pay Protocol, an uncollateralized lending platform that services such a need. We tackle the counterparty risk associated with uncollateralized borrowing through a distributed network of Banking Nodes. Our system delegates the tasks of credit checks, risk assessment and other due diligence requirements to pool operators, and creates a set of incentive structures that reward and punish these operators based on performance. Banking Nodes manage pools of liquidity, and have the autonomy to delegate these funds to potential borrowers in the parameters they see fit, while lenders can choose an operator that suits their risk-reward preferences to conduct interest bearing activities based on fully transparent data. Borrowers can apply for credit from any or all Bank Nodes, and if approved, are issued loans on fully customizable and agreed upon terms. Unlike established protocols within DeFi, uncollateralized borrowing presents an entirely new avenue of risk that is yet to be tackled within blockchain networks, namely, counterparty risk. BNPL Pay seeks to address this risk by delegating the tasks of credit checks, risk assessment and other processes conducted by traditional credit facilities to our node operators. With this, node operators lie at the heart of our protocol, and connect lenders with borrowers. The BNPL token is the governance token within the BNPL Pay protocol and has multiple utility functions including bonding a banking node and staking banking nodes as a form of insurance in the event of a default.
Understanding the tokenomics of BNPL Pay (BNPL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNPL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
