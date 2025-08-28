More About FASH

BNV Logo

BNV Price (FASH)

Unlisted

1 FASH to USD Live Price:

$0.01314551
$0.01314551
+0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BNV (FASH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-28 11:53:36 (UTC+8)

BNV (FASH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01303546
$ 0.01303546
24H Low
$ 0.01537812
$ 0.01537812
24H High

$ 0.01303546
$ 0.01303546

$ 0.01537812
$ 0.01537812

$ 0.03660114
$ 0.03660114

$ 0.01260355
$ 0.01260355

-0.01%

+0.43%

--

--

BNV (FASH) real-time price is $0.01314551. Over the past 24 hours, FASH traded between a low of $ 0.01303546 and a high of $ 0.01537812, showing active market volatility. FASH's all-time high price is $ 0.03660114, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01260355.

In terms of short-term performance, FASH has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +0.43% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BNV (FASH) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

--
--

$ 1.83M
$ 1.83M

0.00
0.00

139,290,000.0
139,290,000.0

The current Market Cap of BNV is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FASH is 0.00, with a total supply of 139290000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.83M.

BNV (FASH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BNV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BNV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BNV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BNV to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.43%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is BNV (FASH)

BNV is building a digitally-native economic ecosystem for the fashion and creative industries, powered by the utility token FASH. The ecosystem is designed to solve for the capital inefficiency and waste of traditional models by creating a new system for brand creation, financing, and community building. The BNV ecosystem functions through two core, interconnected platforms: BNV.FUND: A launchpad that allows creators and fashion brands to raise capital in FASH by issuing "Brandcoins". ME+AI: An autonomous AI agent network that provides scalable, AI-driven marketing and community activation for the brands launching on the platform. FASH is the token that fuels this entire cycle, acting as the exclusive currency for funding new brands and powering the AI agentic economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BNV (FASH) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

BNV Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BNV (FASH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BNV (FASH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BNV.

Check the BNV price prediction now!

FASH to Local Currencies

BNV (FASH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BNV (FASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FASH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BNV (FASH)

How much is BNV (FASH) worth today?
The live FASH price in USD is 0.01314551 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FASH to USD price?
The current price of FASH to USD is $ 0.01314551. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BNV?
The market cap for FASH is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FASH?
The circulating supply of FASH is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FASH?
FASH achieved an ATH price of 0.03660114 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FASH?
FASH saw an ATL price of 0.01260355 USD.
What is the trading volume of FASH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FASH is -- USD.
Will FASH go higher this year?
FASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-28 11:53:36 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.