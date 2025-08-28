What is BNV (FASH)

BNV is building a digitally-native economic ecosystem for the fashion and creative industries, powered by the utility token FASH. The ecosystem is designed to solve for the capital inefficiency and waste of traditional models by creating a new system for brand creation, financing, and community building. The BNV ecosystem functions through two core, interconnected platforms: BNV.FUND: A launchpad that allows creators and fashion brands to raise capital in FASH by issuing "Brandcoins". ME+AI: An autonomous AI agent network that provides scalable, AI-driven marketing and community activation for the brands launching on the platform. FASH is the token that fuels this entire cycle, acting as the exclusive currency for funding new brands and powering the AI agentic economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BNV (FASH) How much is BNV (FASH) worth today? The live FASH price in USD is 0.01314551 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FASH to USD price? $ 0.01314551 . Check out The current price of FASH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BNV? The market cap for FASH is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FASH? The circulating supply of FASH is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FASH? FASH achieved an ATH price of 0.03660114 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FASH? FASH saw an ATL price of 0.01260355 USD . What is the trading volume of FASH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FASH is -- USD . Will FASH go higher this year? FASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

