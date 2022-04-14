Discover key insights into BNV (FASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BNV (FASH) Information

BNV is building a digitally-native economic ecosystem for the fashion and creative industries, powered by the utility token FASH. The ecosystem is designed to solve for the capital inefficiency and waste of traditional models by creating a new system for brand creation, financing, and community building.

The BNV ecosystem functions through two core, interconnected platforms:

BNV.FUND: A launchpad that allows creators and fashion brands to raise capital in FASH by issuing "Brandcoins".

ME+AI: An autonomous AI agent network that provides scalable, AI-driven marketing and community activation for the brands launching on the platform.

FASH is the token that fuels this entire cycle, acting as the exclusive currency for funding new brands and powering the AI agentic economy.