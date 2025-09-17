BobaCat Price (PSPS)
+14.92%
+14.92%
BobaCat (PSPS) real-time price is $0.00414472. Over the past 24 hours, PSPS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PSPS's all-time high price is $ 0.094373, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, PSPS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +14.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of BobaCat is $ 2.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSPS is 577.17M, with a total supply of 577172773.2514561. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.39M.
During today, the price change of BobaCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BobaCat to USD was $ +0.0000028167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BobaCat to USD was $ +0.0003105659.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BobaCat to USD was $ +0.000297978906633332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000028167
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003105659
|+7.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000297978906633332
|+7.75%
What is the project about? BobaCat (PSPS) is a cryptocurrency token created as an homage to Boba Cat, the adopted cat of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus. What makes your project unique? Transparency At BobaCat, we're all about being open and honest. We believe that sharing clear information about what we do is what brings our crypto community together and makes it strong. History of your project. BobaCat has recently transitioned to the Ethereum (ETH) network from its previous presence on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). During this migration, the project has forged several meaningful partnerships with select pet shelters, bolstering its commitment to animal welfare. In addition, BobaCat has cultivated a vibrant and engaged community of supporters, and it has successfully established itself as a legally recognized non-profit organization. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to educate non-profit societies to adopt cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to bring more transparency, reduce transaction costs, and remove third parties. What can your token be used for? Governance: Token holders can participate in governance decisions, helping shape the future of the project, such as voting on proposals for partnerships, projects, or changes to the platform. BobaCat DAO: https://snapshot.org/#/bobainu.eth Utility: The token can be used for various utilities within the platform, like accessing premium features, exclusive content, or participating in special events and promotions. Charitable Contributions: As a non-profit organization, BobaCat may accept donations in the form of its native token, allowing users to contribute to animal welfare causes. Trading: The token can also be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, providing liquidity and the potential for investment gains.
