What is the project about? BobaCat (PSPS) is a cryptocurrency token created as an homage to Boba Cat, the adopted cat of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus. What makes your project unique? Transparency At BobaCat, we're all about being open and honest. We believe that sharing clear information about what we do is what brings our crypto community together and makes it strong. History of your project. BobaCat has recently transitioned to the Ethereum (ETH) network from its previous presence on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). During this migration, the project has forged several meaningful partnerships with select pet shelters, bolstering its commitment to animal welfare. In addition, BobaCat has cultivated a vibrant and engaged community of supporters, and it has successfully established itself as a legally recognized non-profit organization. What’s next for your project? Our mission is to educate non-profit societies to adopt cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to bring more transparency, reduce transaction costs, and remove third parties. What can your token be used for? Governance: Token holders can participate in governance decisions, helping shape the future of the project, such as voting on proposals for partnerships, projects, or changes to the platform. BobaCat DAO: https://snapshot.org/#/bobainu.eth Utility: The token can be used for various utilities within the platform, like accessing premium features, exclusive content, or participating in special events and promotions. Charitable Contributions: As a non-profit organization, BobaCat may accept donations in the form of its native token, allowing users to contribute to animal welfare causes. Trading: The token can also be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, providing liquidity and the potential for investment gains.

BobaCat (PSPS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BobaCat (PSPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BobaCat (PSPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSPS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BobaCat (PSPS) How much is BobaCat (PSPS) worth today? The live PSPS price in USD is 0.00414472 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PSPS to USD price? $ 0.00414472 . Check out The current price of PSPS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BobaCat? The market cap for PSPS is $ 2.39M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PSPS? The circulating supply of PSPS is 577.17M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PSPS? PSPS achieved an ATH price of 0.094373 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PSPS? PSPS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of PSPS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PSPS is -- USD . Will PSPS go higher this year? PSPS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PSPS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

